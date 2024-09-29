Ukraine wants Modi to assist in conducting peace agreement

(MENAFN) Ukraine is increasingly turning to India, specifically Prime Narendra Modi, as a potential mediator in its ongoing conflict with Russia. A high-ranking Ukrainian official expressed to Politico that they view New Delhi as the most viable option for brokering a peace agreement that Ukraine could accept. This shift in perspective follows Modi's visits to both Russia and Ukraine, where he engaged in discussions with their leaders about the conflict.



The dialogue between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gained momentum, particularly after their recent meeting at the United Nation’s 'Summit of the Future' in New York. The two leaders have met multiple times over the past few months, including at the G7 Summit in Italy in June and in Ukraine last month. Modi’s trip to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July attracted significant attention and was met with criticism from Zelensky, who suggested that it undermined peace efforts.



The relationship between Ukraine and India has been complicated, especially after Zelensky's remarks regarding Modi’s Moscow visit, which prompted the Indian government to summon the Ukrainian ambassador for clarification. Following a meeting in Kiev, Zelensky suggested that India could host a future peace summit, contingent upon India signing the communique from the initial summit held in Switzerland in June. However, India attended the event but did not endorse the final document, citing the absence of Russia as a crucial factor for any serious negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.



Zelensky’s comments indicate a strategic pivot towards India as a potential ally in navigating diplomatic relations with Russia, while Modi’s government continues to carefully balance its foreign policy interests in the region. As Ukraine seeks to find common ground for a sustainable peace, the role of India could become increasingly pivotal in the diplomatic landscape.

