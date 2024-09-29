Investor interest in Türkiye increases in comparison to 2023

(MENAFN) Nail Olpak, chief of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) reported to a Turkish news agency that investor interest in Türkiye has increased in comparison to 2023, putting greater emphasis on financial sustainability and increasing predictability.



In New York City this week, Olpak joined the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference, in which high-ranking executives of around 25 Fortune 100 firms located in the US attended under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



“Investors with already existing investments expressed their demands and opinions, and even questions they have, showing increased interest compared to last year,” stated Olpak following the event, which was held on the offshoots of the UN General Assembly.



Reflecting on the past, he mentioned that last year’s meeting at investment bank Goldman Sachs with Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, in addition to the Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, included more political inquiries than those related to investment technicalities.



In 2023, he noted, discussions were mainly around government's Medium-Term Program, which had been just announced. In contrast, this year, the focus shifted to the program's outcomes to date and their impact on the markets.



Olpak also mentioned that this year, Citibank conducted two more specialized meetings. One of these meetings included Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, providing insights into Türkiye’s energy policies, while the other featured Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir engaging with technology companies.

