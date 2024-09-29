Netanyahu retreats from ceasefire suggestion

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has reportedly reversed his initial acceptance of a ceasefire proposal backed by the United States and France, aimed at temporarily halting the conflict in Lebanon. This claim, made by officials in Washington and Paris, has been denied by Netanyahu, who insists that he did not formally agree to the plan.



On Wednesday, a joint statement from the White House, France, and several other nations, including the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, described the situation along the Lebanon-Israel border as “intolerable” and called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire. This was intended to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing violence.



According to American and French officials, the statement had been coordinated with Netanyahu, who was expected to publicly support the ceasefire upon his arrival in New York for the UN General Assembly. However, while en route to the United States, Netanyahu's office declared that he had not engaged with the proposal and directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue military operations against Hezbollah.



Upon landing in New York, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's stance, stating, “We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force,” emphasizing that military actions would persist until Israel's objectives were met, particularly ensuring the safe return of residents in northern Israel.



Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border, as hostilities have escalated since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago. The situation remains precarious, with ongoing military engagements complicating prospects for peace.

