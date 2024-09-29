Iran implements more than 100 smart irrigation pilot projects

(MENAFN) The project director of the Iranian Ministry's initiative to develop modern irrigation systems has stated that more than 100 smart irrigation pilot projects have been applied across the nation, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Fariborz Abbasi made the comments in a specialized gathering on smart irrigation conducted on the offshoots of the 7th International Agriculture, Horticulture, Greenhouses, Inputs, and Agriculture Machinery Exhibition of Iran (IFarm 2024).



As stated to Abbasi, the Agriculture Ministry has conducted several fresh actions for upgrading and enhancing of irrigation systems in the nations which include recognizing 10 knowledge-based and technological firms, utilizing the capabilities of research centers and institutions, and assessing different smart irrigation technologies can be cited.



“So far, more than 100 smart irrigation pilot projects have been carried out in the country on more than 10,000 hectares of lands,” he declared.



The official highlighted that the aforementioned projects have been executed in extensive industrial and pioneering farms across diverse climates, catering to different types of plants and employing various irrigation methods.



“Significant results have been obtained from the implementation of these projects in terms of increasing performance and reducing water consumption,” Abbasi noted.



He emphasized that several indicators have been taken into account to identify qualified companies in the implementation of smart irrigation systems, and noted: “The number of companies identified in this field does not meet all the needs of the country, and, the distribution of the 10 existing companies is not even in all the provinces of the country, so it is necessary to increase the capabilities in this field.”

