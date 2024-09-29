Turkish BIST 100 index ends Thursday’s session lower

(MENAFN) The Turkish main stock index, BIST 100, ended Thursday’s trading session at 9,829.19 points, marking a decrease of 0.62 percent from the earlier close.



Following the benchmark commenced the trading day at 9,953.28 points, it dropped 61.81 points from Wednesday session’s end.



In addition, the lowest value of the index for the trading day was recorded at 9,806.69, whereas its day-to-day high was at 10,049.52.



While 60 showed declines during the session, 36 showed increases.



Moreover, the overall transaction volume surged to 88 billion Turkish liras (USD2.57 billion), while the total value of the index was increased 8.33 trillion liras (USD244.45 billion).



The USD/TRY exchange level was 34.1500 at 6.30 PM local time (1530GMT), the EUR/TRY rate amounted to 38.1930 and the GBP/TRY exchanged at 45.8360.



The price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,670.15, while the price of a barrel of Brent oil was approximately USD71.70.

MENAFN29092024000045015839ID1108726834