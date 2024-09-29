CAIT Affirms Importance Of IT Experience Exchange With GCC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Central Agency for Information (CAIT) Najat Ibrahim affirmed on Sunday the importance of exchanging experience in fields of information (IT) between the GCC countries.

This came in a statement by Ibrahim during the Saudi Exports Development Authority's visit to CAIT, to explore the services provided, and other topics related to IT.

Ibrahim added that the visit comes in light of the rapid technological development that requires constant update of capabilities, which contribute to the development of the country.

For his part, the Saudi Exports Development Authority's spokesperson Thamer Al-Meshrafi stated that Kuwait's market is one of the most important international markets that attracts exports of products and goods.

He added that the value of Saudi exports to Kuwait in the first half of 2024 reached 3.7 billion Riyals (USD 986 million), which affirms the strong bilateral relation between both countries.

Al-Meshrafi noted that the Saudi delegations is on three day visit to Kuwait, visiting four government bodies and 14 companies, with the aim of offering solutions in various technological fields. (end)

