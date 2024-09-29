Downtown Heroes Downed 2-1 In I-League 3 Playoffs Game

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC lost their second straight match of the 2024-25 I-League 3 Playoffs on Saturday after losing 2-1 to Keinou Library & Sports Association at Naihati in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The defeat has sent the Heroes to the bottom of the Group A table, having lost 3-1 to SESA Academy in the playoffs opener.

Ngangom Ronald Singh gave the Manipur-based Keinou Library & Sports Association an early lead in the12th minute. Downtown equalised 12 minutes later when Konthoujam Amarjit Singh found the back of the net in the 24th minute. However, the parity between the two teams was broken four minutes later, as Ngangom Ronald Singh scored a brace and made it 2-1 in the 28th minute.

The Heroes will next take on Assamese champions Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC on October 2 at 9:00 AM.

Downtown Heroes Playing XI: 26 Nirdosh, 2 Abid, 5 Musaib, 6 Arun, 33 Amit, 10 Lalramza, 17 Shahmeer, 31 Mohammed, 16 Sahil, 34 Fahad, 36 Konthoujam