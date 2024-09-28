Qdsiya Beats Tadamon In Zain Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Qadsiya on Saturday beat Tadamon 3-1 in a match played as part of the sixth round of Zain soccer tournament. Qasiya has garnered seven points ranking sixth while Tadaman has seven, with the fourth position. (end) sad

