Qdsiya Beats Tadamon In Zain Tourney


9/28/2024 3:05:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Qadsiya on Saturday beat Tadamon 3-1 in a match played as part of the sixth round of Zain soccer tournament.
Qasiya has garnered seven points ranking sixth while Tadaman has seven, with the fourth position. (end)
