Uzbekistan, Egypt Set Up Joint Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Sept 28 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbekistan and Egypt agreed to establish a joint Chamber of Commerce, Uzbek reported, yesterday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, between representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and of Uzbekistan (CCI) and Egypt's of Foreign Affairs, said the CCI.

The new organisation aims to foster trade relations, attract foreign investment, and promote collaboration in key sectors, such as the textile industry and pharmaceuticals, said the CCI press service.

“Both parties expressed confidence that cooperation at the business and governmental levels, will contribute not only to economic relations but also to the overall welfare and prosperity of the two nations,” it added.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Egypt increased by 20 percent from Jan to Aug, year-on-year, local media reported.– NNN-UzA