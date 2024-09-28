(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Canada's is showing signs of weakness, prompting expectations for more aggressive interest rate cuts.



Recent data reveals a complex economic landscape, with July's growth exceeding forecasts but August's outlook remaining flat.



The economy expanded by 0.2% in July 2024, surpassing the anticipated 0.1% growth. This increase was primarily driven by services-producing industries, including retail trade and finance.



However, economists view this growth as a temporary blip between two stagnant months. Projections for the third quarter of 2024 paint a concerning picture.







Economic growth is now expected to reach only 1-1.2% annualized, far below the Bank of Canada's (BoC) initial 2.8% forecast. This discrepancy has sparked debates about the central bank's next move.



The BoC has already implemented three interest rate cuts since June 2024, bringing the policy rate down to 4.25%. Despite these measures, the economy continues to struggle.



Many analysts now advocate for a more aggressive approach to stimulate growth. Calls for a 50 basis point cut at the BoC's October 23 meeting are gaining traction.



This would double the usual 25 basis point reduction, signaling a shift in monetary policy strategy. The central bank must balance its inflation targets with the need to support economic recovery.

Canadian Economy Sputters, Fueling Calls for Aggressive Rate Cut

Canada's labor market is also showing signs of strain. The unemployment rate rose to 6.6% in August 2024, up from 5.9% in the first quarter. Experts predict this trend may continue, potentially reaching 7% by year-end before improving in 2025.



Looking ahead, economists forecast a gradual economic improvement over the next two years. GDP growth is expected to rise from 1.2% in 2024 to 2.0% in 2025. Inflation is projected to align with the BoC's 2% target by mid-2025.



As Canada navigates this economic transition, all eyes are on the central bank's upcoming decisions. The October meeting will be crucial in determining the country's monetary policy direction and shaping its economic future.

