Nine Children Returned To Ukraine-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Under the initiative Bring Kids Back UA, nine more children aged 13 to 17 have been returned to the territory under Ukraine's control.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, shared the news via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

Among those returned there are two residents of the Oleshky Children's Home, which had been illegally relocated from Kherson region to Russia by occupying authorities.

Yermak noted that these children, who have disabilities, had been subjected to multiple relocations before ending up in currently occupied Skadovsk, from where they faced a long journey home.

The return of these children was facilitated by the State of Qatar, and each child has now been reunited with their family.

All returned children are receiving necessary rehabilitation assistance.

Russiannot abducted by Ukraine – Ukrainian Ombudsman

Yermak expressed gratitude to partners for their steadfast support in bringing Ukrainian children home, as well as to his colleagues from the Office and the Ukrainian Ombudsman's team for their coordinated efforts.

Recently, a teenager and an 18-year-old girl without parental care were also returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.