Veolia North America Helps Customers Avoid 430 Kilotons Of CO2

(MENAFN- 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

We empower cities and industries to embrace a sustainable future by revolutionizing efficiency, fostering alternatives to fossil fuels and promoting climate mitigation strategies. Our 2023 Triple Net Zero Readiness Study shows that while many companies have committed to net zero goals, only 52% of those surveyed have actionable plans to achieve them. That's where we come in.

We are uniquely positioned to address the water, waste and energy goals of our municipal and industrial clients, creating the greatest opportunities for decarbonization . In 2023, we helped our customers avoid 430 kilotons of Scope 4 greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of planting more than 7.1 million trees.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND CONSERVATION

The decarbonization journey starts with efficiency, waste reduction and reduced energy use across all aspects of our customers' operations. We are one of the only energy service companies (ESCOs) with capabilities and expertise across the energy-as-a-service value chain. Our team of local and global engineers, operators and analysts have decades of experience helping customers optimize how their facilities use energy.

DIGITAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT, ANALYTICS AND GHG REPORTING

Our state-of-the-art digital services through Hubgrade monitor energy usage and provide recommendations to improve the efficiency of resources within a facility, as well as identify ways to reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

ON-SITE GENERATION OF LOW-CARBON POWER AND WASTE-TO-FUEL CONVERSION

Veolia North America supports clean energy and alternative fuel production at customer facilities to reduce emissions, improve cost and reliability and reduce waste . We also create cost-effective, environmentally sustainable solutions that convert waste streams to energy .

