Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hemoglobin A1c testing devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to holistic diabetes management programs, continuous innovation, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, preventive healthcare practices, home healthcare trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care testing expansion, home testing and self-monitoring, focus on preventive healthcare, increasing aging population, healthcare accessibility expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the hemoglobin A1C testing devices market. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that elevates blood glucose levels. Hemoglobin A1C testing is used in providing information on average blood glucose levels in individuals that are used in the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, and diabetes management, which enables the individuals to monitor the disease and help make treatment decisions to prevent complications.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Arkray Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Polymer Technology Systems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Menarini Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Semba Biosciences Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tosoh Corporation, Trinity Biotech PLC, Transasia Bio-Medicals Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC, HemoCue AB, OSANG Healthcare Co Ltd., Danaher, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PTS Diagnostics India Private Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Nova Biomedical, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ACON Laboratories Inc., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Erba Mannheim, Green Cross Medical Science Corp., Infopia Co. Ltd., TaiDoc Technology Corporation, Werfen, Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co. Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Overview?

Major companies in the hemoglobin A1C testing devices market are focused integration of microfluidic immunofluorescence test for hemoglobin A1C to strengthen their position in the market. Microfluidic immunofluorescence (MIF) is a powerful technique that combines the principles of microfluidics and immunofluorescence to detect and quantify various biomarkers in biological samples.

How Is The Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Bench Top Device, Handheld Device

2) By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC, Immunoassay, Boronate Affinity Chromatography, Direct Enzymatic Assay, Other Technologies

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Laboratory Testing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Definition

The hemoglobin A1C testing device is the analytical device used in the quantification of HbA1C, in which glucose attaches to hemoglobin to form glycated hemoglobin in an individual blood sample. It is used to monitor blood sugar levels regularly for efficient and effective diabetic management.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hemoglobin A1c testing devices market size, hemoglobin A1c testing devices market drivers and trends and hemoglobin A1c testing devices market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

