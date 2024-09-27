عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
70 Years On: Bridge Of The People's Will

70 Years On: Bridge Of The People's Will


9/27/2024 9:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report com:

For Jiang Yuqin, head of a community in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, also a deputy to Suzhou People's Congress, listening to people's ideas, providing a voice for them, and helping them solve difficulties in their work and life are her major jobs. How do deputies fulfill their duties? And why they can serve as a bridge between the people and country? Click this video to find out more.

Continue Reading

Video

SOURCE com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108722972


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search