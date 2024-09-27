Vale Seeks Partners For Aliança Energia: No Decisions Yet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale, the Brazilian giant, has clarified its ongoing search for potential partners for Aliança Geração de Energia. However, Vale has not made any binding agreements or decisions about potential partners or capital structures.



This announcement comes in response to speculation about the company's progress in the operation. Vale aims to dispel rumors and provide transparency to the about its current status.



In June, Vale confirmed its search for an investor in Aliança Energia. This move followed Vale's of Cemig's 45% stake for R$2.7 billion ($500 million) three months earlier. The increased participation marks a significant step towards creating an energy platform for Vale.



Vale views this energy platform as a strategic asset. It may potentially incorporate other assets from the company's diverse portfolio. This approach aligns with Vale's long-term strategy for sustainable growth and diversification.







Aliança Energia boasts an impressive portfoli of power generation assets. It operates seven hydroelectric plants in Minas Gerais state. The company also manages two wind complexes in Rio Grande do Norte state.



A third wind complex in Ceará state is nearing completion. Combined, these assets have an installed capacity of 1,438 MW. They provide a guaranteed average output of 755 MW.

Vale Seeks Partners for Aliança Energia: No Decisions Yet

Vale's interest in Aliança Energia reflects the growing importance of renewable energy. Mining companies worldwide are increasingly investing in clean energy to reduce costs and environmental impact. This move positions Vale at the forefront of this industry trend.



The search for partners suggests Vale's commitment to collaborative growth in the energy sector. Potential partners could bring expertise, capital, or strategic advantages to the venture. This approach could accelerate the development of Aliança Energia's assets.

