Weekly Recap: 12 Retail Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Taco Bell's first hot sauce packet partnership celebrates Mexican-American musician Omar Apollo's family heritage, inspired by a homemade recipe passed down for generations.The SFX artistry-driven campaign stars a diverse cast of reality TV "baddies" from some of the most popular franchises, including DJ Pauly D of "Jersey Shore" asThe Joker;Nene Leakesof "The Real Housewives ofAtlanta" asPoison Ivy,and Christine Quinnof "Selling Sunset" asCatwoman.The collection, which will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores online and nationwide, melds the story's two iconic shades, Glinda's pink and Elphaba's green, with Justice's playful takes onWicked, including butterflies, iconic logos, and so much more.The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Entertainment, Space, Imagination and now Gaming.Fans of Bluey, Bingo, and the iconic games from the show will be delighted to meet these cuddly characters and dress them with their exciting new costumes and accessories. Guests can visit participating Build-A-Bear Workshops or shop online to get their hands on the lovable Bluey and Bingo plush.This interactive installation explores the rich history of the food science behind U.S. school lunch menu curation and the complex processes that help to ensure safe and nutritious meals for students. Visitors will enjoy learning aboutthe chemistry of food and the culinary journey from farm to (cafeteria) table.These additions to Govee's smart lighting lineup are designed to elevate festive celebrations both indoors and outdoors, bringing innovative lighting experiences to homes and events throughout the holiday season.Despite the up-and-down consumer spending patterns in 2024, the holiday season is bringing a wave of excitement among diners, with 68% of respondents planning to celebrate at restaurants or bars. Additionally, 65% are reporting they are pretty or extremely enthusiastic for the holiday season.Available in Cucumber Watermelon, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit and Mixed Berry & Kiwi varieties, Pop Jones is sweetened with a clean combination of real fruit juice, pure cane sugar and natural stevia leaf extract that lets the flavor pop without the calories.Dimensional shades of cream, soft tans, taupes and moody hues work well in any space. The patterns are minimal and tonal, featuring subtle stripes of Moroccan-inspired prints-another of Tisdale's favorite motifs.Both the bottle and gift box showcase an illustrative portrait of James in purple and orange. The iconic Hennessy Bras Armé is reimagined, sporting a sleeve as a tribute to James and intertwined with his trademark crown.In an exclusive announcement with People Magazine, Holker shared, "I really hope I can be an advocate and a voice to people that feel alone or left behind. I want them to see that life can keep going, and that's why the book's called This Far, because it is not the end. This is just the beginning of a new [chapter]."

