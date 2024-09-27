Weekly Recap: 10 Technology Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Snapchat's new AI capabilities, 10 scientists to watch and GoPro's new tiny camera.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Sept. 23-27, 2024. Photo provided by GoPro, Inc.

"By pushing the benefits of AI and ML to the edge of our network, we are maximizing network performance, improving the internet experience, and introducing new and exciting services to support our customers' incredible appetite for more, higher quality data," saidCharlie Herrin,President, Technology, Product, Experience, Comcast.Snapchat will leverage the strong multimodal capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI, particularly the technology's ability to understand and operate across different types of information like text, audio, image, video, and code, to offer more engaging and innovative features for the Snapchat community through My AI.LG Vehicle Solutions' new alliance with LG NOVA is expected to expand partnerships with global automakers and tech suppliers, in collaboration with startups working to accelerate mobility innovations and evolve how the world moves people, products and services.Now in its ninth year, the SN 10: Scientists to Watch list showcases researchers doing leading-edge work in a variety of areas, including those who are devising ways to tap new resources for building electric vehicles and to track stealth movements of environmental contaminants. They are also investigating how physics governs the movements of cells and how dark matter could have shaped the early universe.The latest generation of DJI's popular Osmo action camera series delivers several industry-first features rivaling professional cameras. From the 13.5-stop dynamic range and 4-hour battery life to the built-in subject centering and tracking, the Osmo Action 5 Pro sets a new quality standard for action photography, capturing every adventure from the sea to the mountains, whether in the sun or the snow.Live coverage of the prelaunch news conference, launch, the post-launch news conference, and docking will stream on NASA+, the agency's website, and a variety of additional platforms, including social media.This AI-powered solution is built to function as a digital resource for the modern labor force and designed to enable today's stretched workforce to quickly tap into answers and outcomes, helping result in time savings, greater accuracy, and interactive results.Weighing just 86 grams, the tiny new4KHERO camera is waterproof, durable and combines GoPro's simplest user interface ever with sharp 4K video, 2x slo-mo at2.7Kresolution, and 12 megapixel photos.The Dell AI for Telecom program brings together Dell's AI expertise, infrastructure and services with software and silicon from across the AI ecosystem. The program will develop and deploy on-premises AI solutions thatCSPs can use to enhance network performance, improve customer service and provide greater value at the enterprise edge.This change lowers the threshold for Opera's wide audience to experience Aria's full potential, including Image Generation, Image Understanding, Page Context mode, and more.

