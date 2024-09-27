Launch Of The Book Chal Ganesi Gaanv By Anil Kumar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is delighted to present the literary masterpiece“Chal Ganesi Gaanv by Anil Kumar”.“Chal Ganesi Gaanv” paints a vivid picture of Bihar."In the heart of India, where ancient and modern traditions combine to unfold its rich heritage. Author Anil Kumar showcases the scenario of rural Bihar where Magahi language is primarily spoken. The writer beautifully captures the essence of the village through his writings.



The sheds light on the plight of migration from rural Bihar to big cities in search of employment. The phenomenon is deemed an“incurable disease", and has seen the talents of villages leaving their home for better opportunities. The author had tried to connect people with villagers and understand their community, plight and traditions.



Furthermore, the book highlights the significance of India's rich cultural heritage of Bihar and how human beings have such enduring spirits. It reflects the virtues of rural life and binds them with the smell of village soil through its writings.



Discover the magic of 'Chal Ganesi Gaanv' a novel that explores the essence of village, Magahi culture and India. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Google Play Books and BFC Store.



