UAE Ranks World's Top In Fibre To Home Penetration At 99.3%

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has retained its rank as the global leader in Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connectivity, marking the eighth consecutive year of supremacy with a penetration rate of 99.3 per cent.

Other countries with the greatest fibre optic connectivity include Singapore with 97.1 per cent penetration, and Hong Kong with 95.3 per cent penetration. In fourth place comes China with 92.9 per cent penetration, followed by South Korea at 91.5 per cent.

The latest FTTH Council annual report analyses data from 20 countries that have exceeded 50 per cent FTTH availability. It then compares global statistics on fibre optic network penetration.

The UAE's achievement also underscores the country's vision of prioritising next-generation digital infrastructure.

A major player in this transformation is e& UAE, which has played a vital role in achieving the country's connectivity ambitions. Hence, e& UAE continuously invests and develops world-class infrastructure for 5G and fibre networks.

“The UAE's proactive strategies and investments in fibre connectivity are a testament to both the nation's visionary leadership and its confidence to empower people to thrive in the digital age,” said Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE. This commitment has transformed the UAE into a global example of how nations can enable communities through world-class digital infrastructure.

fibre connectivity network forms a significant component of UAE's digital transformation journey. UAE has continuously focused on investing in innovation and next-generation technologies and services to expand its infrastructure.”

According to experts, in a connected world with the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities, such an advanced network is required as it also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming, streaming, applications and entertainment with a high-speed network.

For enterprises, digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced use cases, applications and technologies.

In the past, broadband was a popular and cost-effective solution due to widespread availability, but the rapid growth of fibre-optic cables quickly proved its ability to outperform broadband. fibre features a modernized infrastructure, plus a framework that allows users to enjoy consistent performance and reliable speeds even during high-demand periods of use, experts said.