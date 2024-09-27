UAE: Abu Dhabi Upgrades Lighting System In Sheikh Zayed Tunnel

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi has replaced 5,071 LED lamps inside Zayed Tunnel. The lighting system upgrade in the 6.3-km tunnel is in line with the latest technologies meant to enhance efficiency and reinforce sustainability in urban infrastructure in the UAE.

The new lights in Abu Dhabi's major artery would slash maintenance costs and raise the period of non-stop operation of the tunnel.

In addition, they will result in reducing electrical energy consumption by up to 17 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The lights also have the ability to control the degree of lighting and colours, thereby adapting to road conditions and time. They will also significantly improve the night environment inside the tunnel by increasing the visibility for drivers and reducing probability of traffic mishaps.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Travel time to drop from 104 to 16 minutes as RTA project nears 50% completion

Dubai: New 1.6km-long, 6-lane tunnel to ease traffic flow between key residential areas