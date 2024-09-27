Health Minister Meets Algeria, Latvia Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met Minister of Health of Algeria H E Abdelhak Saihi, Minister of Health of Latvia H E Hosams Abu Meri and Executive Head of the Pandemic Fund Priya Basu, separately, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York.

The meetings addressed cooperation and relations between Qatar and Algeria and Latvia in the fields of health.

The cooperation between Qatar and the Pandemic Fund was also discussed.