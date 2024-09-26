TÜMOSAN Signs Protocol To Support Young Inventors

TÜMOSAN Signs Protocol To Support Young Inventors
Date
9/26/2024 3:15:30 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
A science-and technology-focused education cooperation protocol
was signed between the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National
Education and the Turkish Motor industry and Trade Inc.
(TÜMOSAN).
Speaking at the signing ceremony of the cooperation, which will
provide science-and technology-focused education support to young
inventors, Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat
Mücahit Yentür stated that their biggest duty is to prepare
children and young people for the future.
Stating that they signed a beautiful protocol hosted by TÜMOSAN
and that they cooperated within the scope of the 'Just Do It'
project aimed at middle and high school students, Yentür noted the
following: "As long as our children and young people want it. We
will mobilise all the resources we can for them, beyond what we
can."
TÜMOSAN General Manager Halim Tosun, who stated that the concept
of 'TEKNOFEST Youth' has reached a very important place in Turkey,
touched upon the importance of underlining this concept. Tosun
noted the following: "We wanted to contribute to the innovative
works of our middle school and high school youth and to be a
pioneer in conveying their works to the relevant institutions,
organisations and NGOs."
Stating that they carried out the first 'Sen Yeter Ki Yap'
program last year, Tosun said, "We are carrying out the second one
this year. Last year there were 7 main themes, we reduced these
themes and reduced them to 3 main themes."
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108720563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.