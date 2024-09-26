TÜMOSAN Signs Protocol To Support Young Inventors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

A science-and technology-focused education cooperation protocol was signed between the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education and the Turkish Motor and Trade Inc. (TÜMOSAN).

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the cooperation, which will provide science-and technology-focused education support to young inventors, Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür stated that their biggest duty is to prepare children and young people for the future.

Stating that they signed a beautiful protocol hosted by TÜMOSAN and that they cooperated within the scope of the 'Just Do It' project aimed at middle and high school students, Yentür noted the following: "As long as our children and young people want it. We will mobilise all the resources we can for them, beyond what we can."

TÜMOSAN General Manager Halim Tosun, who stated that the concept of 'TEKNOFEST Youth' has reached a very important place in Turkey, touched upon the importance of underlining this concept. Tosun noted the following: "We wanted to contribute to the innovative works of our middle school and high school youth and to be a pioneer in conveying their works to the relevant institutions, organisations and NGOs."

Stating that they carried out the first 'Sen Yeter Ki Yap' program last year, Tosun said, "We are carrying out the second one this year. Last year there were 7 main themes, we reduced these themes and reduced them to 3 main themes."