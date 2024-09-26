Regency Centers Volunteers Lift Jacksonville At Annual Community Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) Regency Centers recently participated in the Jacksonville Jaguars second Annual Community Day alongside other local partners.

Participating organizations were given projects addressing one of four primary areas of need: food insecurity, education, the homeless community, and military veterans.

Volunteers from Regency and other community members came together to pack 200 care packages that will be sent to military members serving our country, fulfilling a request made by a Jacksonville native who is currently serving overseas.

We are always proud to partner with the Jaguars and are happy to know that our efforts will bring joy and a taste of home to 200 brave individuals serving our country.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters

View original content here