Follett Software Honored With Multiple 2024 Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Back To School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three Tools in Follett Destiny® Educator Won Awards in the Primary and Secondary Categories

MCHENRY, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Software , a leading provider of K-12 software and services, was recognized as the recipient of three Tech & Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 within the Primary and Secondary categories.

Follett Destiny® Educator Platform is an integrated suite of mission-critical tools used by two-thirds of all in North America. Three products within the platform earned awards: Destiny Library Manager for the Primary Education category, Destiny Resource Manager for the Secondary Education category, and Destiny Fundraising Manager for the Secondary Education category.

"We're thrilled to receive these Awards of Excellence," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett Software. "Our company focuses on delivering powerful, intuitive technology tools to educators worldwide. This recognition highlights Follett Destiny Educator Platform's value to over four million educators who use our integrated solutions, giving them the time and insights to focus on what they love – enhancing student success."

The

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School seek out the most outstanding products that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative and effective teaching and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the Awards of Excellence are a showcase of products that go above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"With emerging technology like AI exploding just as ESSER funds are dwindling in schools nationwide, our readers count on Tech & Learning to curate the best products out there to support an equitable, effective learning environment," said Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. "The winning products met our evaluation criteria to qualify for this prestigious list."

Follett Destiny Library Manager

is an integrated library management system for seamlessly managing all print and digital resources so libraries and schools can ensure that every learner has the tools they need to succeed.

Follett Destiny Resource Manager , the leading inventory management software for schools, helps districts track all IT assets, providing complete visibility and control over every resource. As part of the platform's Technology Suite, it integrates with other school inventory software across all departments for a central, reliable source of information.

Follett Destiny Fundraising Manager

is designed to help schools maximize their fundraising potential while minimizing costs. As a central component of the Finance Suite, it seamlessly integrates with Destiny Library Manager, empowering districts to achieve their financial goals and retain a larger share of donations to support vital educational initiatives.

"We are committed to building software that responds to the challenges that educators face every day," Porter said. "When we deliver integrated solutions that provide easy, intuitive experiences, we make educators' lives easier."

A complete list of award recipients can be found

here .

About Follett Software | follettsoftware

Follett Software delivers simple technology to empower educators, streamlining educational processes with intuitive, personalized solutions. Its award-winning K-12 education software, recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, enhances educator work experiences by providing actionable insights for swift, informed decisions. Committed to the future of learning, Follett Software ensures unified and integrated experiences that simplify how educators work and maximize their impact on student success. The company's dedication to personalized customer attention reflects its ongoing commitment to educators and students alike.

