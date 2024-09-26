Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The laboratory refrigerators and ovens market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development activities, stringent regulatory requirement, biobanking and sample storage, biobanking and sample storage, pharmaceutical and biotech industry growth, globalization of research.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The laboratory refrigerators and ovens market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine and personalized healthcare, climate change research, COVID-19 research and vaccine storage, energy efficiency and sustainability, biological and pharmaceutical storage.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market

The growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the laboratory refrigerators and ovens market going forward. Health expenditure is capital consumption with the primary objective of encouraging, restoring, and sustaining health. Laboratory refrigerators and ovens are used in the healthcare industry to store biological samples such as explosive chemicals, ribonucleic acid (RBA), deoxyribonucleic acid, blood, blood derivatives, biological reagents, vaccines, and medications (DNA). Thus, the increasing healthcare infrastructure will encourage the demand for laboratory refrigerators and ovens to meet the parallel demand.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market Share?

Key players in the market include Haier Biomedical, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Chart Industries Inc., Labcold Ltd., NuAire Inc., Marvel Refrigeration, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Worthington Industries, Carbolite GERO Limited, Azbil Telstar S.L., Angelantoni Life Science, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Binder GmbH, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., Despatch Industries, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FALC Instruments S.r.l., Foshan JCT Machinery Co. Ltd., Hettich Benelux B.V., Labconco Corporation, Lab Research Products, PHC Corporation, VWR International LLC, Aegis Scientific Inc., RUMEDICO GmbH.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the laboratory refrigerators and ovens market are developing products, such as general-purpose laboratory refrigerators, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. General-purpose laboratory refrigerators are specialized refrigeration units designed for storing a wide range of laboratory and medical supplies that require temperature regulation.

How Is The Global Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market Segmented?

1) By Laboratory Refrigerators: General Purpose Lab Refrigerator, Explosion Proof Refrigerator, Portable Refrigerator, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Walk-In Refrigerator

2) By Laboratory Ovens: General Purpose Lab Ovens, Vacuum Ovens

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Market Definition

Laboratory refrigerators and ovens refer to devices primarily used to monitor and control temperature with digital controls, glass doors, and alarm systems. These are used to store biological materials at precisely controlled temperatures, including vaccinations, medications, blood samples, and the supply of breast milk.

Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global laboratory refrigerators and ovens market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Laboratory Refrigerators And Ovens Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laboratory refrigerators and ovens market size , laboratory refrigerators and ovens market drivers and trends, laboratory refrigerators and ovens market major players and laboratory refrigerators and ovens market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

