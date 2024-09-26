Threatening Email Targets Negative Reviewer

(MENAFN) Jamaal Sanford received a troubling email in May of last year, claiming to be from a “Russian shadow team,” which included his home address, social security number, and his daughter’s college, accompanied by a specific threat.



The sender warned Sanford, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, that he would only be safe if he removed a negative online review he had posted. “Do not play tough guy,” the email stated. “You have nothing to gain by keeping the reviews and EVERYTHING to lose by not cooperating.”



Sanford had previously left a harsh review for an e-commerce “automation” company called Ascend Ecom on Trustpilot. The company claimed to launch and manage Amazon storefronts for clients, promising significant earnings in “passive income” in exchange for their fees.



