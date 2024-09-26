France, US Propose 21-Day Cease-Fire Between Hezbollah and Israel
(MENAFN) France and the US are collaborating to establish a 21-day temporary cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel to facilitate diplomatic negotiations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Wednesday.
During a UN Security Council meeting focused on the Middle East, Barrot stated, "In recent days, we've worked with our American partners on a temporary cease-fire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations." He emphasized that this platform would be made public soon and urged both parties to accept it promptly to protect civilian populations and initiate diplomatic talks.
Barrot expressed optimism, asserting that "war is not unavoidable." US Deputy Envoy to the UN Robert Wood echoed this sentiment, confirming ongoing collaboration with other nations on the proposal and urging the Security Council to support these diplomatic efforts. "We encourage the Security Council to lend its support for these diplomatic efforts in the coming days," Wood stated.
