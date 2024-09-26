General Staff Update: 189 Clashes On Frontlines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces reported 189 combat engagements in the last 24 hours, successfully halting 54 enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on in an operational update as of 08:00 on Thursday, September 26.

"According to updated data, the enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles, 75 airstrikes, and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Ukrainian positions and settlements yesterday. Additionally, the Russian forces conducted over 4,600 artillery shellings, including 109 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)," the report reads.

Russian airstrikes targeted Ukrainian towns and settlements including Obody, Iskryvshchyna, Hrafske, Richky, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Pershotravneve, Chervonyi Stav, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Hryhorivka, Druzhba, Kleban Byk, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Selydove, Pryvilne, Bohoyavlenka, Urozhaine, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novoukrainka, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenivka, Kherson, Burhunka, Sadove and Antonivka

The Ukrainian forces responded with 15 airstrikes on enemy personnel and equipment clusters, targeting enemy air defense and artillery systems.

Kharkiv sector : Russian forces launched three attacks near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

Kupiansk sector : 10 assaults occurred near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

Lyman sector : 21 attacks were repelled as Russian forces attempted to advance near seven settlement, concentrating their main efforts near Hrekivka and Novoliubivka.

Kramatorsk secto r: eight assaults were recorded near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka.

Toretsk sector : supported by aviation, the Russian forces attempted 10 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk secto r, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 assaults aimed at the settlements of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Kostiantynivka, andand Selydove. Almost half of the attacks focused on Selydove, which also sufferd airstrikes with guided bombs.

Kurakhove secto r: the Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, and Heorhiivka.

Vremivka sector : eight assaults near Vuhledar and Vodiane were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

Orikhiv sector : the invaders attempted to attack the Ukrainian positions five times near Robotyne and Novoandriivka

Prydniprovske sector : the Russian forces attacked twice but were forced back after suffering losses.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted on the Volyn and Polissia fronts .

In the border ares of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Russian forces continue using guided aerial bombs and drones to shell Ukrainian settlements, while artillery strikes continue.

As of the latest reports, Ukrainian defense forces downed 66 Russian drones and four X-59/69 guided missiles during the attacks on the night of September 26.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine