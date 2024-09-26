Ukraine demands ‘dismantled’ of Europe’s longest bridge

(MENAFN) During hearings at the international court in The Hague on Tuesday, Ukraine formally demanded the dismantling of the Crimean Bridge, which it claims was constructed illegally by Russia over the Kerch Strait. This request is part of ongoing proceedings initiated by Ukraine against Russia, where the latter maintains that the accusations are baseless and that the court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.



The Kremlin has largely refrained from detailed commentary regarding the hearings. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's position on the issue is well-known and remains "absolutely predominant."



The proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) stem from a complaint lodged by the Ukrainian government in 2016, which alleges that Russia has violated international maritime laws concerning freedom of navigation. Ukraine asserts its sovereignty over Crimea, emphasizing that the Sea of Azov, connected to the Black Sea via the Kerch Strait, should be considered an international waterway subject to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



In his opening remarks, Anton Korinevich, who represents Ukraine in the case, argued that the bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar Region was constructed with the intent to restrict access for larger vessels to the Sea of Azov. He stated emphatically, "This bridge is illegal and must be dismantled."



Since the onset of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in February 2022, Ukraine has conducted numerous military operations targeting the bridge's infrastructure, which spans approximately 16 kilometers. Notably, two significant bombing attacks orchestrated by Ukrainian special services have resulted in civilian casualties.



The situation continues to evolve as Ukraine seeks international support in its legal battle against Russia, while the Kremlin remains steadfast in its stance regarding the bridge and its broader claims over Crimea.

