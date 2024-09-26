No Decision On Shimla Vendors To Display Identity, Says Himachal Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Sep 26 (IANS) A day after Urban Development Vikramaditya Singh courted a controversy by saying the had decided to make it mandatory for all street vendors in Shimla to display their name, photograph and identification as per their ID cards, the Himachal government on Thursday clarified that no decision to display nameplates by the vendors had been taken.

A spokesperson for the government said numerous suggestions have been received from different sections of society regarding the street vendor's policy.

“So far, the government has not taken any decision to mandatorily display nameplates or other identification by the vendors on their stalls,” he said, adding the government was committed to addressing the concerns of street vendors of the state and would consider all suggestions carefully before taking any decision.

The spokesperson said a committee, comprising both Congress and BJP MLAs, has already been constituted to address the matter.

The committee was chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and includes Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma and Harish Janartha.

The committee would review suggestions of various stakeholders, before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

He said that once their detailed recommendations are submitted, the Cabinet would carefully evaluate them before making any final decisions on the matter.

On Wednesday, Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that all street vendors, especially those selling eatables, will have to display their identity.“This has been done in UP, and we too shall enforce it in Shimla,” he said.

“A lot of eatables like momos and noodles are being sold by foodstalls... so the Food and Civil Supplies Department will ensure that the food being sold is hygienic,” he said. Also, the display of information will confirm that vendors have a licence.