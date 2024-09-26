Russian Drone Approaching Rivne NPP During Night Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the overnight Russian attack on September 26, a drone flew close to the Rivne nuclear power plant.

This information was reported by Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear company, on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"During another Russian drone attack on the night of September 25-26, one of the enemy's UAVs flew dangerously close to the Rivne nuclear power plant. This is a blatant violation of nuclear and radiation safety norms, and it once again underscores the threat that Russia's aggression poses to all of Europe," Energoatom stated.

The company emphasized that any strike or close flyover near nuclear facilities is a potential risk of a nuclear disaster. Such incidents highlight the vulnerability of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure amid ongoing Russian attacks.

As reported earlier, during the Russian attack on the night of September 22, flyover of an attack drone was recorded again near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Russia preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter.