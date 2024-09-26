11 Bannu Police Officers Dismissed For Refusing Polio Duty
Date
9/26/2024 5:19:27 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a decisive move, Bannu Police have dismissed 11 officers from their posts after they refused to participate in a crucial polio vaccination campaign in the Lakki Marwat district.
According to sources, the officers were scheduled to join the campaign but declined, leading to their immediate termination.
Also Read: Climate Change Wreaks Havoc on Kalam's Famous Apple Orchards, Slashing Production by 60%
The dismissed officers had reportedly been protesting the arrest of a former police officer, which they claimed was unjust. Among those dismissed were Head Constable Sher Aslam, Head Constable Mir Zaman, along with FC personnel Zaheenullah, Fareedullah, and a driver.
The District Police Officer (DPO) has issued an official communication to the control room regarding the matter and has initiated further investigations to address the situation.
MENAFN26092024000189011041ID1108718000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.