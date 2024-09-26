11 Bannu Police Officers Dismissed For Refusing Polio Duty

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a decisive move, Bannu have dismissed 11 officers from their posts after they refused to participate in a crucial polio vaccination campaign in the Lakki Marwat district.



According to sources, the officers were scheduled to join the campaign but declined, leading to their immediate termination.

The dismissed officers had reportedly been protesting the arrest of a former police officer, which they claimed was unjust. Among those dismissed were Head Constable Sher Aslam, Head Constable Mir Zaman, along with FC personnel Zaheenullah, Fareedullah, and a driver.

The District Police Officer (DPO) has issued an official communication to the control room regarding the matter and has initiated further investigations to address the situation.