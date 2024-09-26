(MENAFN- The Rio Times) WEG, the renowned Brazilian manufacturer, plans to invest R$543 million ($100 million) to expand its production capacity in Brazil.



This announcement follows the company's earlier commitment of R$1.2 billion ($218 million) for transformer production expansion in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.



The will focus on two Brazilian states: Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul. WEG aims to complete these expansions by 2026, significantly boosting its capabilities.



In Minas Gerais, WEG will allocate R$370 million ($67 million) to enlarge its power transformer factory in Betim. The expansion will add nearly 24,000 square meters to the facility's footprint.



Upon completion in the second half of 2026, the Betim plant will boast a total built area of 75,000 square meters. This expansion will enhance WEG's production capacity for large-scale transformers.







Rio Grande do Sul will receive R$128 million ($23 million) for the Gravataí factory expansion. This investment will increase production capacity for power transformers up to 230 kV ($41.82) voltage classes.



The Gravataí project, slated for completion in the last quarter of 2026, will add 7,300 square meters to the existing facility. WE aims to meet growing demand from electric utilities in Brazil and neighboring countries.



This investment announcement closely follows WEG's declaration of a R$293.9 million ($53 million) dividend distribution to shareholders. The company will pay this amount as interest on equity, with each share receiving R$0.070058824.

WEG Invests $100 Million to Expand Brazilian Production

Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on March 12, 2025. However, this distribution is subject to a 15% income tax deduction, as it falls under the interest on equity category.



WEG's continued investments and consistent dividend payments have earned it a reputation as a "billionaire factory" among investors. The company's expansion strategy reflects its commitment to growth and shareholder value.



These investments position WEG to capitalize on the increasing demand for electrical equipment in Brazil and beyond.



The company's focus on expanding production capacity demonstrates its confidence in the sector's future growth.

MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108717147