Qatar, Kuwait Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

Minister of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met of Public Works of Kuwait H E Dr. Noura Muhammad Khaled Al Mashaan, on the sidelines of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024, in Beijing, China. The ministers discussed the two countries' relations in areas of transportation, mobility services, and associated infrastructure, and ways to enhance them. Qatar's Ambassador to China H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dehaimi attended the meeting.

