Launch Of The Book“Kaanch Ki Deewaar” By Shailendra Nigam
Picture a love story brimming with desire, yet trapped behind an invisible wall. BFC PUBLICATIONS presents“kaanch ki deewaar”, a heart-wrenching Hindi novel by Shailendra Nigam. Poonam and Yogesh feel an undeniable connection, a spark yearning to erupt into a passionate flame. However, a mysterious "glass wall" stands between them, a barrier that allows them to see each other's desires but keeps them from touching.
Will their love conquer this seemingly insurmountable obstacle? Poonam, cautious and scared, fears the heartbreak that could shatter their fragile bond. Yogesh, unwavering in his belief, vows to break down the wall. "Kaanch ki deewar" is a captivating tale that will leave you yearning to see if their love story transcends the limitations of the glass wall. Don't miss out on this emotional rollercoaster - dive into their world and discover the power of love that defies boundaries.
Don't miss out on this emotional rollercoaster - dive into their world and discover the power of love that defies boundaries. So, grab a copy for yourself now. Now available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, Google Book Store, and BFC Store.
