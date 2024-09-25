Ministry Honours Workers On World Cleanliness Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the General Cleanness Department, in co-operation with Qatari Diar, concluded the activities of celebrating World Cleanliness Day, by organising a public cleanliness march in Lusail Boulevard in Lusail City, under the slogan 'Cleanliness is Everyone's Responsibility'.

The celebration aimed to highlight the vital and important role of cleanliness workers and honour their daily efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of the cities of Qatar. The celebration reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting the concept of sustainable development and preserving the environment, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which attaches utmost importance to a clean environment as one of the pillars of comprehensive development.

The march lasted for half an hour and was overseen by relevant authorities from the Ministry of Interior. It saw significant participation from numerous officials from both the Ministry and Diar Company.

The event featured eight vehicles and machinery, along with 100 workers from the General Cleanness Department of the Ministry, as well as eight vehicles and one hundred workers from Diar Qatar Company.

This initiative underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors on community issues, particularly in promoting public cleanliness, which is recognized as a shared responsibility. The Ministry of Municipality has organized a number of awareness events and beach and island cleaning campaigns on the occasion of World Cleanliness Day, which marks the third Saturday of September every year.

These efforts reflect Qatar's pioneering role in promoting environmental awareness among all members of society and encouraging them to contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of public places and vital facilities.

