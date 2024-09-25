Lebanese Min.: Beirut's Airport Open Amid Flight Cancelations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of Public Works and Dr. Ali Hamie confirmed on Wednesday that Rafic Hariri International Airport is fully operational, despite some Arab and foreign suspending flights due to insurance-related concerns.

In a press at the Beirut airport, Hamie stated that both arrivals and departures remain in the thousands, emphasizing the airport's functionality while explaining that the suspended flights are due to insurance-related concerns.

Hamie noted that evacuation and medical assistance efforts fall under specific ministries, with the Ministry of Health (MoH) responsible for receiving medical aid and the United Nations High Relief Commission managing emergency relief, while incoming military aircraft are coordinated by Lebanese Army and civil aviation authorities.

He highlighted continuous cooperation between the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MoPWT) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with foreign embassies looking to evacuate their citizens, denying any requests for evacuation from the airport.

In response to concerns about Israeli drones flying over this airport, Hamie accused the Israeli occupation of attempting to discredit Lebanon's main air facility and urged the public to rely on information from MoPWT and official state sources.

The minister acknowledged the persistent threat posed by the Israeli occupation to the airport, citing Lebanese Army statistics from the last 10 years indicating around 1,000 airspace violations of Israeli aircraft annually over Lebanon, specifically targeting the airport.

Hamie also pointed out that the Israeli occupation is using Global Positioning System (GPS) jamming tools to interfere with aircraft navigation systems at the Beirut airport, describing the situation as a crisis for Lebanon's aviation sector amid escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He assured that civil aviation in Lebanon operates within designated air routes, following international protocols and standards for aircraft takeoff and landing at the airport, while referencing recent directives from DGCA that restrict passengers from bringing certain communication devices, mainly pagers, on board.

Since last Monday morning, Lebanon has experienced a series of intense airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces targeting various towns in the south and other regions, resulting in substantial human and material losses. (end)

