Jarrow Formulas Re-Enters Multivitamin Category With New Line With Added Benefits To Amplify Everyday Health Needs

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With consumers seeking enhanced benefits such as energy, digestive and beauty in their daily supplements,

Jarrow Formulas® , a leading dietary supplement brand helping consumers feel the power of good chemistry, has announced the launch of its new multivitamin line inclusive of a Women's, Men's, and Mood Multi+TM.

Jarrow Formulas Releases New Line of Multi+TM Multivitamins for Women, Men, and Mood with Added Benefits to Amplify Everyday Health Needs.

Founded on a passion for science and committed to delivering effective and quality formulas, the innovation of Jarrow Formulas Multi+ Multivitamins delivers 20 minerals and vitamins with 100% daily value and ensures proper nutrient absorption into the blood stream with a Jarrow Formulas enzyme blend. Each Jarrow Formulas Multi+ multivitamin has benefits that go beyond the average multivitamin.

The new Jarrow Formulas Multi+ products and benefits include:



Women's Multi+ Multivitamin Tablets - Crafted to provide support for breast, brain, eye, heart, bone and immune health, and healthy hair, skin and nails.* For added benefits, the Women's Multi+ is formulated with Lustriva® and promotes thicker, fuller hair in as little as three weeks.*

Men's Multi+

Multivitamin Tablets - Designed to support healthy prostate function, brain, eye, heart, bone and immune health. The formula is amplified with S7® to support nitric oxide for healthy blood flow.* Mood Multi+ Multivitamin Tablets - Created to promote digestion, energy metabolism, and mood.* It has added benefits to provide support for brain, eye, heart, bone, & immune health.* The advanced formula is elevated with ZembrinTM to promote calmness in just 30 minutes.*

"At Jarrow Formulas, we know everyone has different health and wellness needs and it can be challenging to ensure our bodies are getting the right nutrients regularly," said Andrew Spencer, Vice President of Marketing for Jarrow Formulas. "With our new line of Jarrow Formulas Multi+ Multivitamins, consumers have access to numerous healthy nutrients and essential vitamins and minerals in one bottle. Each is formulated with added benefits that go beyond the average multivitamin to support one's everyday health needs and wants."

For individuals looking to add multivitamins to their health and wellness routines, the newly released line of Jarrow Formulas Multi+ is now available at Sprouts and Amazon. Consumers can also find Women's Multi+ and Men's Multi+ at their local HEB, Fresh Thyme, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Visit to learn more about the Multi+ line and Jarrow's superior science and smarter formulas. To find Jarrow Formulas products at a natural food retailer near you, please visit and follow along on Instagram and Facebook .



About Jarrow Formulas, Inc.



Jarrow Formulas was founded in 1977 in

Los Angeles

with the goal to promote good health with high-quality and effective dietary supplement formulations. Jarrow Formulas offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive health, mental wellness, energy, heart health and immune health. For more information, visit .



Lustriva,® including the Lustriva® logo, is a registered trademark of Nutrition 21, LLC. Lustriva® is patent protected.

S7® is a trademark of VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. Pat. Fcpatent. Zembrin® is a registered trademark of HG&H Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Limited.