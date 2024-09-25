(MENAFN) Former President Donald addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, emphasizing the need for the United States to establish a clear exit strategy for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He criticized both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that they have led the nation into the war without a feasible plan for withdrawal.



"Under Biden and Kamala, we got into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't figure out how to get us out," Trump asserted. He reiterated his pledge to end the conflict immediately if he is re-elected, stating, "I'll get it done. I'll negotiate; I’ll get us out. We gotta get out."



Trump expressed skepticism about the current administration's approach, referencing Biden's statement that the U.S. will not leave until "we win." He raised a provocative question: "What happens if the Russians win?" Trump recalled historical references to Russia's military resilience, suggesting that the nation has a longstanding capability to endure and succeed in conflicts, citing its victories over figures like Hitler and Napoleon.



At a separate rally earlier, Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is rooting for Harris's success, implying that the current Democratic leadership is financially benefiting Ukraine, with Zelensky receiving substantial aid during his visits to the U.S. He highlighted that as long as the Democrats are in power, Zelensky walks away with around $60 billion each time he visits.



As Zelensky meets with Biden, Harris, and congressional leaders to discuss his "victory plan," which reportedly aims to compel Russia into submission, Trump's comments reflect a growing divide in U.S. political opinion regarding the approach to the Ukraine crisis. His call for a strategic withdrawal resonates with a segment of the electorate seeking a reassessment of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713749