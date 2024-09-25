Israel teeters on brink of extensive conflict with Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israel teeters on the brink of an extensive conflict with Lebanon, while the situation in Gaza intensifies. Despite these urgent crises and the ongoing hostage situation with Hamas that has persisted for nearly a year, Justice Yeriv Levin remains resolutely focused on his ambitions. Rather than confronting these pressing challenges, he is intent on playing a pivotal role in reshaping the Israeli judicial system—an effort many believe threatens the foundational structures established by earlier generations.



Recently, Levin attempted a controversial maneuver aimed at blocking the appointment of Judge Yitzhak Amit as the head of the Supreme Court. In a directive issued two weeks ago, the Supreme Court justices required the publication of presidential candidates' names within 14 days and the formation of a committee to elect judges within 45 days. Levin responded by proposing the nomination of all sitting justices as candidates, a strategy that appears to be more reflective of his immaturity than a serious political tactic. This move is unlikely to meaningfully influence the election of a new Supreme Court president; rather, it seems intended to stall the process under the pretext of needing to thoroughly vet each candidate.



Given Levin's history, it is plausible that he might resort to further disruptive tactics, such as attempting to lock committee members in restrooms on voting day to postpone the proceedings. Most justices, aside from Amit and Yusuf al-Ron, are expected to reject the nomination. However, Levin's actions signal his refusal to relent in what many interpret as a judicial coup.



This situation is exacerbated by Levin's concerns regarding Judge Amit's potential authority. The President of the Supreme Court possesses the legal power to determine the composition of any official commission of inquiry. Levin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are clearly wary of Amit's influence in the inquiry concerning the failures related to the events of October 7. Their reluctance suggests that without control over the inquiry, they find little value in its establishment. As the political climate becomes increasingly volatile, Levin's conduct underscores a strategy that prioritizes the retention of power over accountability.



In this environment, Netanyahu sees compromise and ceasefire as obstacles to overcome, convinced that his hardline tactics will maintain the support of Israel's far-right and bolster his reputation as the country’s protector.

