2024 Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship Presented By Experience Columbia, SC Returns To South Carolina

Columbia, SC - The 2024 Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship presented by Experience Colubmia, SC is set to take place from September 25 to 28 at the Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia, SC, marking the second consecutive year that this premier event will be held at this outstanding venue.



The Ultimate Long Drive World Championship will gather athletes from around the globe, showcasing talent across a wide range of age divisions, from as young as 7 years old and under to competitors aged 80 and above. This inclusive event features divisions for both amateur and professional athletes, as well as special divisions for military personnel, first responders, and adaptive athletes who play with a disability. With such diversity, the championship truly represents the global appeal and accessibility of long drive golf.



Event Schedule and Highlights:

Wednesday, September 25: 80+. 75+, 70+. 65+. 60+, 55+, and 50+ division athletes play their elimination rounds and finals crowing world champions in each participating division.



Thursday, September 26: 45+. And 40+ division athletes play their elimination rounds and finals crowing world champions in each participating division.



Friday, September 27: 35+ and Open division athletes play their preliminary rounds. The 2024 ULD Welcome Party presented by Yuengling Brewery. The public is invited to join the athletes for this exciting celebration. The Welcome Party offers free admission with fan involvement opportunities involving the sport of long drive. Food and drink will be available. Bring the whole family.



Saturday, September 28: All youth divisions, Valor (military & first responders), 35+ finals, and Open Championship finals finish under the lights.



"We're thrilled to return to Par Tee Golf Center for this year's championship," said Jeff Gilder, President of Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. "The support from the local community and the passion of our athletes make this event truly special. We're excited to welcome defending champions, returning competitors, and new faces to this prestigious event with competition under the lights on Friday and Saturday."



This event is open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out and witness the incredible talent on display. The Par Tee Golf Center offers an ideal setting for this championship, with excellent facilities and a welcoming atmosphere for fans of all ages.



For more information, including the full event schedule, please visit Ultimate Long Drive's website.



