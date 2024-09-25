NODO Prediction Market Scales 300,000 In TVL, Launches Social Mining Vertical

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nodo Launches Prediction Market

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NODO Prediction today unveils a new social feature that introduces NODO XP Shares, a unique multichain achievement token designed to reward active community participation and grant early access to rewards within the NODO ecosystem.Obtainable exclusively through engagement with the NODO platform, ownership of XP Shares provides users with a claim to future airdrops of NODO's token, essentially guaranteeing premier access to the community. This approach aligns user incentives with platform growth, creating a symbiotic ecosystem that benefits both the community and NODO.Sowmya Raghavan, the Co-Founder of NODO, emphasized the program's significance: "Through XP Shares social rewards ecosystem, we're creating a cohesive on-chain user experience that seamlessly integrates Web3 onboarding, market trend discovery, and direct market participation. This social mining feature will allow users to earn rewards that will pay off in the long term."NODO Onchain EcosystemThe social mining feature offers various ways for users to earn XP Shares, including making deposits, participating in predictions, sharing market analyses, and referring active prediction market players to NODO. The referral system features a multi-layer earning structure, allowing users to earn not only from their direct referrals but also from the XP Shares generated by their friends' referrals, creating a powerful engagement loop. Beyond XP Shares, NODO's on-chain ecosystem includes $GEMS, an in-app token, and a decentralized identity management system.NODO XP Shares: Long-Term Community Growth TokenXP Shares are a long-term reward mechanism for active platform participants. They can be redeemed in two upcoming airdrops scheduled for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. With an increasing supply, XP Shares encourage sustained user engagement, offering potential long-term benefits for dedicated users.NODO $GEM: Instant Reward TokenGEMS is the immediate reward currency within the NODO ecosystem. Each 1,000 GEMs is equivalent to 1 USDT, with a total supply of 300 million. Launched in Q4 2023, GEMS will receive additional market support in Q3 2024. The token is designed to maintain a stable value, exclusive to the NODO platform, and cannot be traded between users. GEMS are primarily used for short-term rewards in the NODO Prediction Market.NODO DID Badge: On-Chain Identity and GovernanceThe NODO DID Badge acts as both an on-chain identity and governance tool. It highlights a user's achievements on the platform, holds value in both NODO GEMS and XP Shares, and provides verifiable proof of trading activity. Additionally, the badge unlocks advanced features, such as copy trading, for long-term and active users.NODO's Traction as Prediction MarketShogo Ishida, Co CEO of EMURGO Middle East and Africa, further highlights the platform's engagement metrics and the objectives of the new feature: "Every day, our users spend a minimum of 40 minutes on NODO learning about and taking an active part in rapidly evolving Web3 market trends through insightful content and prediction markets. Through the new social mining feature, we aim to give back to our valuable community and give them early access to our ecosystem rewards through this long-term incentive infrastructure."The XP Shares system works with NODO GEMS, a stablecoin derivative that NODO uses to disburse prediction poll payouts and campaign rewards. This dual approach allows NODO to scale its community-driven platform while increasing the value returned to its highly active user base of over 320,000 across 14 countries.To further drive engagement and foster community culture, NODO plans to implement dynamic competition mechanisms, including weekly leaderboards for the social mining feature. These advanced additions aim to create a vibrant, competitive atmosphere that keeps users actively participating in the ecosystem.Blitzscaling the prediction market thesisSince its transition to a prediction markets platform in August 2024, NODO has achieved remarkable growth, with over 600% increase in Total Value Locked (TVL) and more than $300,000 in transaction volume in a little over a month. The platform currently supports multiple blockchains, including Polygon, Avalanche, BASE, and Celo, with plans to integrate more blockchains in the near term.Looking ahead, NODO is exploring possibilities to expand its DeFi capabilities through potential functionalities such as binary options and copy-trading. These developments, coupled with the social mining feature, will position NODO at the forefront of innovation in the prediction market space, a growing industry that top industry watchers believe will lead the coming bull market.As NODO prepares for its seed-stage funding round, the platform continues to attract attention from industry giants. It has established partnerships with leading names such as Tether , SunPump by TRON, and Coinbase, solidifying its position as a key player in the Web3 space.With NODO's expanding features and community-centric approach, NODO is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized prediction markets. The social mining feature marks not just a significant milestone for NODO, but potentially a new chapter in how blockchain projects engage and reward their communities.About NODONODO is a multi-chain community-backed prediction market platform that leverages SocialFi mechanics to enable users to seamlessly trade and earn on real-world trends and events. Traders can learn, compete, and earn with trending cryptocurrencies and popular events in their countries.Visit nodo to learn more.Discord:

