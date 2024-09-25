GCC Chief Confirms Ongoing Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sep 25 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, on Tuesday, praised the prominent humanitarian and relief role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

This came during his reception of the Commissioner-General of Philippe Lazzarini, on Tues, on the sidelines of his participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, at the GCC Mission to the United Nations.

During the meeting, the Commissioner-General emphasized the Council's ongoing support for the agency and its noble objectives that benefit the Palestinian people.

Al-Budaiwi expressed his deep appreciation for the significant efforts and contributions made by the GCC countries in supporting the agency in facing the increasing challenges faced by the Palestinian people.

He affirmed that these contributions are fundamental pillars enabling UNRWA to continue providing health and relief services to Palestinian refugees. (end)

ast













MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108712923