CMK Construction Celebrates Hundreds Of 5-Star Google Reviews

A Tradition of Quality and Trust

Since its inception, CMK Construction has been dedicated to transforming homes with precision and care. With over 5,000 successful renovations to date, the company has established itself as a leader in the industry, offering a wide range of services that meet the diverse needs of their clientele. From tub-to-shower conversions to custom kitchen renovations, CMK Construction excels in delivering projects that enhance both the style and functionality of homes.

One of the key features that differentiate CMK Construction from its competitors is their expansive 4,000-square-foot showroom. This space is more than just a place to choose tiles or fixtures; it's an immersive environment where clients can explore a myriad of design possibilities. Guided by accredited designers, clients are encouraged to bring their visions to life, supported by expert advice and a curated selection of premium products. Every aspect of the showroom experience is designed to inspire and inform, helping clients make confident decisions about their home renovations.

At the core of CMK Construction's philosophy is a relentless focus on quality. The company uses only top-tier products, ensuring that each remodel not only looks stunning but also stands the test of time. In bathroom projects, for instance, they exclusively utilize Schluter systems, which come with lifetime warranties. This steadfast dedication to using high-quality materials underscores their commitment to crafting spaces that not only meet but exceed client expectations.

This commitment to excellence extends beyond products and into the very relationship CMK Construction builds with its clients. Each project is managed by a dedicated project manager, who provides daily updates and ensures seamless communication throughout the renovation process. This personalized approach fosters trust and transparency, making every client feel valued and heard.

Celebrating Success Through Client Stories

The company's success is best illustrated through the stories of their satisfied clients. Sharon, for example, raved about her kitchen remodel experience with CMK Construction:

“CMK did our kitchen remodel and it turned out great. Our project manager was very professional and a great communicator. Our cabinets were installed by Geo Vazquez and his team, including a custom island that was better than we could have imagined-a true work of art.”

Helen, another satisfied customer, shared her experience with a bathroom renovation that involved transforming outdated features into a modern, accessible space:

“We just received our final inspection and everything passed-I am very pleased with the end result. My PM, Davis, ensured smooth sailing throughout the process, even handling plumbing issues with minimal impact. I am very satisfied with Davis as he performed a superb job.”

Judi also praised CMK Construction's reliability and attention to detail:

“CMK Construction is a very reliable company. Alex was my project manager, and he always returned my calls and texts right away. I'm very happy with my new bathroom!”

Looking to the Future

Reflecting on their 20-year legacy, Manny and Courtney Kavouklis, founders of CMK Construction, express gratitude for their loyal customers and talented team. This milestone not only celebrates their past achievements but also sets the stage for future innovation and growth. With a foundation built on trust, quality craftsmanship, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, CMK Construction is poised to continue transforming Tampa Bay homes for years to come.

Whether you're considering a minor update or a major renovation, CMK Construction stands ready to bring your vision to life with unparalleled expertise and integrity. Join the hundreds of satisfied clients and experience the difference that CMK Construction can make in your home.