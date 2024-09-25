EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nordex Group receives Provisional Type Certificate for the N175/6.X turbine

Hamburg, 25 September 2024. TÜV SÜD has issued the IECRE Provisional Type Certificate (P-TC) for the N175/6.X turbine and handed it over to the Nordex Group at WindEnergy Hamburg on 24th September 2024. By receiving the Provisional Type Certificate, the Nordex Group can already start series production of the N175/6.X while field tests are carried out on the prototype. The Provisional Type Certificate also covers the final "Design Evaluation Conformity Statement" (DECS) for the turbine, which confirms the conformity of the design with the relevant standards and regulations. Type certification according to IECRE is particularly important for the international marketing of wind turbines: It is usually considered a prerequisite for tendering procedures in international wind energy projects. As a recognized procedure and as an essential step in the project certification process, project developers and wind farm operators worldwide rely on turbines that are certified according to international standards.

About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

