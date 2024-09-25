The Suicide Prevention Day Parade Was Held Sunday September 15

Over 4000 people participated this, the 8th walk organized with 8 other foundations to help mental patients. Sunday September 15th on the Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day was the walk in memory of son Daniel Martinelli Bennett.

