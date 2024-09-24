Jordanian Trucks Held In Syria Returned To Owners - Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign announced on Tuesday the successful return of three Jordanian trucks that had been seized in Syria for nearly two months.

The ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministry, through the Jordanian embassy in Damascus and in cooperation with relevant Jordanian authorities, worked to secure the return of the three Jordanian trucks, which had been held by traders in the Sweida governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The trucks entered Jordanian territory today and were handed over to their owners, Qudah said.