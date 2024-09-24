Deputy FM: Kuwait Continues Backing To Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will continue supporting the Palestinian people, and humanitarianly in all regional and international forums especially in the UN Human Rights Council, Deputy of Foreign Affairs affirmed Tuesday.

In statements to KUNA on the sidelines of his participation in the Women in War - Palestine art kicked off in Kuwait today, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Al-Jaber reiterated the State of Kuwait's principled position in support of the Palestinian people, their just cause and their right to establish their independent state.

He renewed the commitment of the State of Kuwait, government and people to continue providing relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in order to alleviate their suffering.

Sheikh Jarrah condemned the continued Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of more than 41,000 Palestinians so far, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

He reiterated the State of Kuwait's call to the Security Council to act immediately to end this aggression and stop the genocide committed against Palestinian people.

Sheikh Jarrah called for the enforcement of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which guarantees women protection during conflicts and wars.

He underscored the importance of implementing the two UN resolutions, submitted by the State of Kuwait during its membership in the Security Council, namely Resolution No. 2417 of 2018, which strongly condemned the use of starvation of civilians as a weapon in conflicts, as well as Resolution No. 2474 of 2019 on the fate of missing persons in armed conflicts.

The exhibition, is organized by Intisar Foundation under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, brings together 100 artists from across the Arab World.

This exhibition shows the role of arts in highlighting suffering of those affected by wars and conflicts, and the noble message of art and culture, Sheikh Jarrah said.

Sheikh Jarrah commended the efforts of those in charge of the event, headed by Intisar Foundation President Sheikha Intisar Al-Sabah, noting that such events demonstrate the support of the Kuwaiti civil society for Arab issues in general and the Palestinian issue in particular.

He welcomed the Arab artists who participate in this exhibition, saying their contributions reflect their high sense of responsibility and awareness of the suffering of their brothers and sisters in Palestine. (end)

