Syrian Club In Brazil To Celebrate Arab Culture

São Paulo – The Syrian Sports Club, a sociocultural and sports club that was founded by the Arab community in São Paulo, will celebrate 19 years of its Arab Culture Center with a series of events, including a dinner for guests, an of replicas of ancient Syrian artifacts, and a launch.

The dinner will be for 150 guests on Wednesday (25) at 7 PM at the club's headquarters, with confirmed attendance from the president of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Osmar Chohfi, former Brazilian president Michel Temer, the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, as well as other Arab diplomats and notable figures from this community in Brazil.

On the same night, the book Síria, 12.000 a.C. – 2.000 d.C. : Culturas, civilizações, estados, reinos e impérios [Syria, 12,000 BC – 2000 AD: Cultures, civilizations, states, kingdoms, and empires] will be launched by author Ayman Esmandar, a Syrian artist and historian who has lived in Brazil since 2013 and was a professor of Art History and Ancient History at the of Damascus University in his home country.

According to the Syrian Sports Club , the publication celebrates the rich memory of a country that, despite not having continental dimensions, looms large in history with many important figures, emperors, popes, discoverers, and inventors in areas such as the alphabet, astronomy, chemistry, medicine, philosophy, and more.

The exhibition will feature replicas of important ancient Syrian artifacts, with the originals housed in various major museums around the world. There will be 30 panels displaying the history of Syria. The exhibition will be open for public visits from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 AM to 6 PM, starting next Thursday (26) until October 12.

Syrian Sports Club's

The Arab Culture Center of the Syrian Sports Club was founded in March 2005 and promotes actions to showcase and disseminate Arab culture, including lectures, classes in Arabic language, writing, and dance, as well as film screenings. Throughout its existence, more than 100 initiatives have been carried out. The Syrian Sports Club itself was established in 1917 and currently offers a range of leisure, cultural, and sports services.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

