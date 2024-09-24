Brazil: $235Mn To Global Organizations

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil has made payments of BRL 1.3 billion [USD 235 million] since the beginning of this year related to commitments to international organizations, the country's of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Planning and Budget said on Tuesday (24).

Detailing the payments, the ministries highlighted the settlement of contributions to the United Nations across its three components- regular budget, peacekeeping missions, and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT)-totaling BRL 448.8 million (USD 86.7 million).

The ministries also stated that, with these payments, Brazil joins a select group of countries that are fully compliant with their financial obligations to the UN, at a time when the organization is facing liquidity challenges.

“The fulfillment of commitments reflects the country's strong support for the UN mandates and multilateralism, stemming from efforts that began in 2023, when over BRL 1.1 billion [USD 199 million] was paid solely for peacekeeping missions, due to liabilities accumulated from previous years,” the ministries stated.

Brazil settled contributions with other international organizations, including the World Trade Organization (WTO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Organization of American States (OAS), the Mercosur Secretariat, among others.

“This state of compliance reflects the collaborative efforts between the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Planning and Budget Ministry. By honoring contributions to international organizations, Brazil not only strengthens its presence on the global stage but also reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation,” says the statement.

Read more:

What is the UN's Pact for the Future?

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Angela Weiss/AFP

The post Brazil: $235mn to global organizations appeared first on ANBA News Agency .